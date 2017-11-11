Brooklyn Beckham Visits Girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz on Set -- See the Pics!

Beckham, who is a now a photography student at New York's Parsons School of Design, and Moretz sparked rumors that they were back together in late August. The pair first met in August 2014, and dated casually for two years before breaking up in September 2016.

"He's a sweetie," Moretz told ET at the Neighbors 2 premiere in Los Angeles in May 2016 about her then-beau. "He's a good boy!"

