Brooklyn Beckham Visits Girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz on Set -- See the Pics!
Brooklyn Beckham is Chloe Grace Moretz's biggest fan!
David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son visited his girlfriend on set in in New York City on Saturday.
Beckham was right by Moretz' side as she filmed scenes for her new movie, The Widow, in Manhattan's West Village. The budding photographer, 18, bundled up in a beanie, sweatshirt and denim jacket, while Moretz, 20, was dressed in character in a gray coat.
The actress later warmed up in a navy jacket as she and Beckam picked up some coffee.
RELATED: Chloe Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Wear Matching Denim Looks in First Joint Appearance Since Reconciliation
Beckham, who is a now a photography student at New York's Parsons School of Design, and Moretz sparked rumors that they were back together in late August. The pair first met in August 2014, and dated casually for two years before breaking up in September 2016.
"He's a sweetie," Moretz told ET at the Neighbors 2 premiere in Los Angeles in May 2016 about her then-beau. "He's a good boy!"
See more of their adorable relationship in the video below.