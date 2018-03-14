Brooks Laich Gushes Over 'Very Sexy' Julianne Hough and Why He Can't 'Envision Life Without Her' (Exclusive)

Brooks Laich simply can't get enough of his wife, Julianne Hough.

The lovebirds stepped out for an adorable date night at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, in support of jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, who was launching "The Eye Bangle," a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection. Ahead of the party, ET caught up with the newlyweds on the red carpet, who had nothing but amazing things to say about each other... and their first year of marriage.

Julianne turned heads in a black blazer with matching pants and stilettos, showing off her freshly-dyed red locks, which Brooks highly approves.

"I love the red hair," the 34-year-old Los Angeles Kings star gushed to ET's Lauren Zima. "Very sexy. Very womanly."

Interestingly enough, Brooks was sporting a new 'do of his own at the bash, a sophisticated man bun, which you can see in the sweet video Julianne later posted to Instagram. "True story, until I met [Julianne], for eight years in a row I cut my own hair," he explained.

Julianne chimed in, saying, "Yeah, [he] buzzed it in the back of the house. And then we introduced him to [my hair stylist] Riawna [Capri] and all was changed!"

Brooks' updated hairstyle isn't the only thing Julianne has helped him with over the years, however. He told ET that he "can't even envision my life without her anymore."

"Looking back, four years ago, I cant even fathom going back to that day," he shared. "Everything [has changed]. Awareness to everything. Just so grateful."

"It's awesome," he added of how their first year of marriage has been thus far, ahead of their one-year anniversary in July. "Being under the same roof for three and a half years, we have been doing long distance. I was on the east coast playing hockey, but now we're under the same roof. We see each other in the morning and in the evening. It's just a fun pocket of life."

Does it get any cuter than that?

Inside the soiree, Julianne and Brooks appeared to be having a blast, breaking it down on the dance floor with stars like Usher, Rita Ora and Winnie Harlow, and sharing the best highlights to their Instagram Stories. An eyewitness told ET that the party was truly star-studded, with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Tina Knowles, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Sharon Osbourne, Pharrell, Colton Haynes and Scottie and Larsa Pippen all in attendance.

At the end of the night, Usher -- who recently called it quits with his wife, Grace Miguel, after two years of marriage and 10 years together -- got behind the DJ booth and played his hit song from 20014, "Yeah!" featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris.

"He was in great spirits," the eyewitness said. "He took selfies throughout the night [and] brought everyone on the dance floor with that song."

Still, no one could take their eyes off Julianne, or her massive sparkler. "You couldn’t miss her gorgeous wedding ring," the eyewitness shared.

ET also caught up with Julianne earlier this month, when she stopped by our Los Angeles studio for a candid interview about her latest projects, her health, the meaning behind her sexy red hair and, of course, life with Brooks. She told us that she certainly has baby fever, but that she and her husband still have a lot of things they want to do together before they expand their family.

