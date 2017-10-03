Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young Share Heartfelt Tributes to Tom Petty: 'Our World Will Be a Sadder Place'
Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young are feeling the loss of one of their own.
The iconic singer-songwriters both took to social media on Tuesday to mourn and honor fellow rock legend Tom Petty, who died on Monday at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.
"Down here on E Street, we’re devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty. Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates," Springsteen wrote on Instagram. "I’ve always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other, it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him."
Neil Young, meanwhile, remembered his late friend by praising his final show, which took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles just days before Petty's death.
"Rest In Peace Tom - Tom, I'm sure you heard how great your last show wasm" Young tweeted. "Everyone was talking about your happiness and the band's happiness."
It's no surprise that such a pioneering figure in music would touch the hearts of singer-songwriters and music lovers the world over. In addition to Springsteen and Young, Petty's death was met with tributes from many artists, including Coldplay, John Mayer and Mick Jagger.
