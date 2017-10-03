Bruce Willis and Wife Emma's Domestic Bliss: House Is 'Filled With Joy'
Bruce Willis is one of the biggest stars in the world, but when he's home, he's just your average father and husband, with his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, and daughters, Evelyn and Mabel Ray.
The couple sat down with director M. Night Shyamalan for an interview in Elle Decor, revealing the ups and downs of their kid-centric domestic life, where quiet time is indeed hard to find when you've got a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old running around.
"With two kids? Not many places to find peace, but my office works," Bruce says. "I’ve made it so boring in there that the kids want nothing to do with it."
"I have to admit, though, that we thrive off the chaos," Emma adds.
The parents also admit that they have their own disagreements from time to time. Apparently Bruce loves doing construction projects around the house, which can sometimes irk his wife. But it's ultimately a minor issue.
"Our home is really filled with joy and the laughter and chatter of little girls being themselves, in a place we created with them in mind," Emma says.
The 62-year-old actor also never takes a break from being a dad, even when he's exhausted.
"Bruce is awesome when it comes to his personal time, and he’s constantly sharing it," Emma shares. "I think he’s been so used to having kids for so long, and knowing his time really isn’t his own anymore, that he’s very generous with it. Even when he’s sleeping — and this poor man suffers from terrible insomnia — if the kids were to wake him, he wouldn’t even so much as complain."
One thing the father of five (Bruce shares three grown children with ex-wife Demi Moore) is not into is being plugged in 24/7. "I want nothing to do with social media, so I leave that up to Emma, who’s much savvier in that department than I am," the Die Hard star says. "I check e-mails and texts at some point during the day, but that’s the extent of being connected for me."
Perhaps the most surprising thing to learn is that the action star is quite the homemaker!
"Bruce is very domesticated," Emma insists. "His mother taught him well! He really is great at housekeeping."
He also seems to have a knack for gardening.
"Bruce has a green thumb and is very knowledgeable about the species of plants and trees we’ve planted," Emma says. "I’ve learned a lot from him, and so have the kids."
"The kids love planting and picking things from the garden, which we end up using to cook with," she adds. "We now have our own mini farm-to-table setup, which is pretty special."
