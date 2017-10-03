Bruce Willis and Wife Emma's Domestic Bliss: House Is 'Filled With Joy'

Bruce Willis is one of the biggest stars in the world, but when he's home, he's just your average father and husband, with his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, and daughters, Evelyn and Mabel Ray.

The couple sat down with director M. Night Shyamalan for an interview in Elle Decor, revealing the ups and downs of their kid-centric domestic life, where quiet time is indeed hard to find when you've got a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old running around.