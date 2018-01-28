Bruno Mars Sweeps the 2018 GRAMMYs With 7 Awards

Bruno Mars is "dripping in finesse" -- and that 24K GRAMMY gold!

The 24K Magic singer cleaned up at the GRAMMYs on Sunday night, sweeping all seven categories he was up for -- Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Mars is the seventh person in GRAMMY history to win the "Big Three" -- Album, Song and Record -- and the first since Adele, who has a special distinction of being the only artist to do it twice.

"Those songs are written with nothing but joy, and for one reason only, and that reason is love," Mars said in his emotional Album of the Year acceptance speech to end the night

While the GRAMMYs still seem to not feel the love for hip-hop in the main categories, Kendrick Lamar nevertheless did very well -- winning five awards -- Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music video.

Surprisingly, JAY-Z, despite leading in nominations with eight, sat with Beyonce and Blue Ivy all night without once getting called up for an acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Mars and Kendrick weren't only on stage for the speeches. Both brought the house down with epic performances, including Mars and Cardi B teaming up for an impeccably choreographed rendition of "Finesse (Remix)."

