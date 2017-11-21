Bryan Cranston Says He Was in Charles Manson’s ‘Grasp’ as a Kid in Scary Tweet
The death of Charles Manson brought up a lot of disturbing memories for Bryan Cranston. The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday to recall an incident that happened when he was around 13 years old.
“Hearing Charles Manson is dead, I shuddered,” he wrote. “I was within his grasp just one year before he committed brutal murder in 1969. Luck was with me when a cousin and I went horseback riding at the Span Ranch, and saw the little man with crazy eyes whom the other hippies called Charlie.”
Manson orchestrated several murders in 1969 after Cranston’s alleged encounter with him, including the killing of the then-pregnant Sharon Tate.
"I said a prayer, shed a tear, stuck a flower under my cross in my bedroom and emailed Roman [Polanski]," Sharon’s sister, Debra Tate, told New York Daily News. Polanski was married to Sharon at the time of her murder.
Many films and TV shows have tried to recreate the terror of the infamous cult leader. Watch the clip below for a behind-the-scenes look at Manson’s Lost Girls:
