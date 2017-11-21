Bryan Cranston Says He Was in Charles Manson’s ‘Grasp’ as a Kid in Scary Tweet

The death of Charles Manson brought up a lot of disturbing memories for Bryan Cranston. The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday to recall an incident that happened when he was around 13 years old.

“Hearing Charles Manson is dead, I shuddered,” he wrote. “I was within his grasp just one year before he committed brutal murder in 1969. Luck was with me when a cousin and I went horseback riding at the Span Ranch, and saw the little man with crazy eyes whom the other hippies called Charlie.”