BTS' American Music Awards Performance of 'DNA' Is Everything!
BTS rocked the 2017 American Music Awards!
The K-pop superstars were the first Korean boy band to perform at the AMAs, and they certainly didn't disappoint. RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga slayed the awards show with "DNA" in their U.S. television performance debut.
The megastars were introduced by The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who admitted that they were "nervous" to introduce the band. Before they'd even announced the group, the audience was already freaking out.
The band took the stage one member at a time, slowly coming together for a mind-blowing performance featuring some of the most intricate choreography of any pop boy band ever.
The energetic performance had a profound impact on the crowd, to the point where people in the audience were openly weeping.
WATCH: BTS Explain Why They Don't Need Dates for the 2017 AMAs: We've Got Our Fans!
After their number, Jared Leto came out to present the award for Artist of the Year, and even the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman admitted that he was caught up in the BTS hysteria.
"I need a moment to recover from that performance," Leto joked, as fans in the audience continued to cheer for the band. "That was incredible."
EXCLUSIVE: BTS Answers Fans' Biggest Burning Questions -- And RM Reveals Why He Changed His Name!
ET was with the group at rehearsals on Tuesday, where RM explained the significance of their performance.
"I mean, AMAs, like, we watched the videos on YouTube when we were like 15, 13, so we cannot believe that we have our first time ever U.S. televised debut on the American Music Awards," he said. "It is going to be, I think, a new opportunity to reach out to the new fans and show them that our music and performances is something [they] can relate to, even if it's in Korean."
"[We're] going to do it like we always have been, so we are ready," RM insisted.
See more on ET's interview with BTS in the video below.