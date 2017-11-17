BTS' American Music Awards Performance of 'DNA' Is Everything!

ET was with the group at rehearsals on Tuesday, where RM explained the significance of their performance.

"I mean, AMAs, like, we watched the videos on YouTube when we were like 15, 13, so we cannot believe that we have our first time ever U.S. televised debut on the American Music Awards," he said. "It is going to be, I think, a new opportunity to reach out to the new fans and show them that our music and performances is something [they] can relate to, even if it's in Korean."

"[We're] going to do it like we always have been, so we are ready," RM insisted.

See more on ET's interview with BTS in the video below.