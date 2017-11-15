BTS Answers Fans' Biggest Burning Questions -- And RM Reveals Why He Changed His Name From Rap Monster!
It's all about ARMY!
ET's Denny Directo sat down with BTS on Wednesday at rehearsals for their upcoming performance at Sunday's 2017 American Music Awards, where they spilled on love, world tour plans, new music, and answered some of their fans' most burning questions.
From what's on their playlist, to pet peeves, to J-Hope's upcoming mixtape, scroll down to get all the BTS scoop!
1. What's your favorite song right now?
SUGA: "Havana" [by Camila Cabello]!
RM: Me and J-Hope's favorite song [is] "Gucci Gang" [by Lil Pump].
JUNGKOOK: "Perfect" [by Ed Sheeran].
2. Have you been to In-N-Out?
RM: We did like, four years ago. The first time in L.A., we just arrived in the airport and then we had to go to In-N-Out right away.
3. You guys are like brothers. Is there a habit someone has that gets on your nerves?
RM: [V] always plays games, but with the microphone. He's always like, "Ahhhh!" or something like that.
V: "Ah!" or "Yay!" or "Wow!" or "Uh!"
RM: He really does that, and I'm sharing my room with him. Yeah, it's annoying, so I think we got to move onto a better apartment or something.
4. Where do you see BTS in 10 years?
J-HOPE: Happy birthday, BTS!
RM: Maybe like, Bulletproof Adults or something.
JUNGKOOK: Uncle. Uncle!
V: BTS uncles!
JIN: Yeah!
5. Any plans for solo projects? What about J-Hope's mixtape?
RM: It's coming. It's coming.
JIMIN: J-Hope!
J-HOPE: It's coming home.
RM: There will be a like, huge surprise for everyone. Like, I know. It's coming. [Jungkook] just got his studio room. He started to produce some beats, so maybe we can expect some stuff from JK.
6. If you could say anything to your younger selves, when you were just starting the group, what would it be?
RM: Please change your name! Please change your hair. Put away those sunglasses.
J-HOPE: J-Hope, you everyday awesome!
7. Why did you change your hair?
J-HOPE: I did it for AMAs! Red color, fire!
V: I'm grey hair color.
RM: He said his color just got some darker, so he did it again.
8. RM, you mentioned your name change. What does RM mean to you?
RM: [Rap Monster] came from a song that I made from like, 2012, there was some phrase like Rap Monster, and I just, I thought it was so cool. But as I grow up, and as I came to America, I think it felt like too much. So I just abbreviated it to RM, and it could symbolize many things. It could have more spectrums to it. I don't know [what it means], like "Real Me" or something.
