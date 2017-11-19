BTS' Best Moments at the American Music Awards -- From Dancing to Demi Lovato to Their Stunning Performance!

After a night like this, how can we not all have BTS love in our DNA??

The Love Yourself: Her band made history on Sunday night as the first Korean pop group to perform at the American Music Awards, which was just one of their moments from the show that had fans -- and pretty much the world at large -- singing their praises. If you didn't know who they were before, their red carpet fashion, meme-able audience moments and impeccable choreography should have been more than enough to turn you into a superfan.

Here's all the reasons RM and his bandmates pretty much stole the night.