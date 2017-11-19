BTS Dish on Their History-Making American Music Awards Performance: 'It Was a Dream!' (Exclusive)
BTS hit the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, and brought the house down harder than any other artist at the star-studded event.
The members of the megahit Korean boy band -- RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Jimin -- stopped backstage after their show-stealing performance, and opened up to ET's Keltie Knight about what it was like to sing their hit "DNA" at the AMAs.
"It was wonderful!" RM marveled. "It was a dream."
Before the band came out, they were introduced by The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who admitted that they were "nervous" to even announce the group's presence. And before they even said the band's name, fans were already freaking out -- big time.
WATCH: BTS' Best Moments at the 2017 American Music Awards
"It was like there was millions of people standing and fans were screaming in front of us," RM recalled of their high-energy number. "We cannot forget it for a [lifetime]."
The performance saw each member of the band take the stage, one at a time, until they came together and pulled off some of the most intricate choreography of any pop boy band ever.
WATCH: BTS Reveal What to Expect From Their History-Making AMA Performance (Exclusive)
The energetic performance had a profound impact on the crowd, to the point where people in the audience were openly weeping, and fans continued to hysterically scream even after they'd finished and walked off stage.
The band's legion of American fans, aka the ARMY, came out in force to support the K-pop sensations, and BTS recognizes how loyal and dedicated their fans really are.
WATCH: BTS Answers Fans' Biggest Burning Questions -- And RM Reveals Why He Changed His Name!
The guys stopped to chat with ET on the red carpet before the show and they opened up about how much they appreciate their fans -- especially when the ARMY came out to welcome them to Los Angeles when they first flew in last week.
"We never expected so [many] fans in the airport," the group recalled. "There were some photos of us and the fans were [excited]. Yes, it was so nice."
The guys also opened up about their decision to hit the red carpet without dates, and explained why they don't need significant others to accompany them to shows.
WATCH: BTS Opens Up About Their Love Lives and Share the Meaning of ‘True Love’
"We've got ARMY," RM explained on behalf of his bandmates. "We've got thousands of girlfriends here in this arena. No need to worry."
Check out the video below to hear more from the megastars who are taking the American music scene by storm.