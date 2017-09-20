BTS: Everything You Need to Know About the K-Pop Boy Band Ready to Take Over the World

Even for those unfamiliar with K-pop, BTS is hard to ignore.

The seven-member boy band, which was named by Time magazine as one of the 25 most influential people on the internet, is taking the world by storm, one follower at a time.

If you're not already on board with BTS' catchy songs, smooth moves and adorable personalities, you soon will be. Here's everything you need to know about the K-pop group.