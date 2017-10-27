BTS Hilariously Dress Up as Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs for Dance Rehearsal

ET caught up with V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and Rap Monster last month, where they opened up about their new album, Love Yourself: Her -- and revealed their plans for a 2018 world tour.

“We tried many new things for this album and I’d like to label it as ‘innovative,’ if I may. There will be new styled songs, new video, and many new things from now on,” Rap Monster said. “We want to evolve as artists and develop what we have within ourselves. If we ever slow down or even fail for our trials, it’s OK and we’ll be and stay as BTS.”

“In addition, I’d like people to love themselves and think about what true love is while listening to the new album, because real love calls for courage to appreciate myself as is,” he added.