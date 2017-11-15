BTS Opens Up About Their Love Lives and Share the Meaning of ‘True Love’ (Exclusive)
BTS is feeling the love!
ET's Denny Directo spoke with the K-pop boy band in Los Angeles on Wednesday as they rehearsed for their performance at Sunday's 2017 American Music Awards, where they opened up about the love they have for their fans -- as well as their own love lives.
"For me, true love is really something that comes within myself, and I think that’s what really gets transferred to the fans," J-Hope said.
"When we don't have a boyfriend or girlfriend, we always say, 'Oh, I'm so lonely. I want a date,' or something like that," RM added. "But I think the biggest love we're all searching for is the love for one's self."
"If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first," he continued.
While RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope played coy when asked if they have time to date with their busy schedules, Suga revealed that the band definitely feels love in other ways.
"I think there’s a lot of different kinds of love, not just between a boyfriend and girlfriend, but love with your family, love with the people around you," he shared. "I think that’s really important, and I think would really be a good thing for the world, and make a better world for everybody."
The Korean superstars will perform the lead single "DNA" off their new album, Love Yourself: Her, at the AMAs on Sunday, which RM insisted will be all about ARMY.
"I cannot believe that we have our first-time ever U.S. televised debut on American Music Awards, so it’s going to be a new opportunity to reach out to the new fans and show them that our music and performances are something they can relate to, even if it’s in Korean," he expressed.
"Dreams come true," V adorably added.
The American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
See more on BTS in the video below.