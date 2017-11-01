BTS Partners With UNICEF on 'Love Myself' Anti-Violence Campaign
BTS is using their star power for a good cause.
The K-pop boy band announced on Tuesday that they have partnered with UNICEF on an anti-violence campaign. The project will be called Love Myself, in honor of their latest album, Love Yourself: Her.
According to the organization's website, BTS and their label, Big Hit Entertainment, started working on the campaign in early 2017, and decided to partner with UNICEF as the first artists in Korea to raise money for a global campaign. The band will sponsor #ENDViolence, a UNICEF campaign committed to making the world a safer place so that that children and teenagers will be able to live happy and healthy lives, without living in the fear of violence.
BTS will donate a portion of their income from album sales, and 100 percent of all profits from the sale of goods to several social programs benefiting violence prevention against children and teens as well as support programs for victims of violence.
V, Rap Monster, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and Big Hit Entertainment have pledged 500 million KRW (just under $447,400) to #ENDViolence over the next two years.
In an interview with ET last month, Rap Monster opened up about the meaning of Love Yourself: Her, revealing that it was important for the band to spread the message of self respect.
"I’d like people to love themselves and think about what true love is while listening to the new album, because real love calls for courage to appreciate myself as is," he said.
