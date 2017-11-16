BTS Reveal What to Expect From Their History-Making AMA Performance (Exclusive)
BTS couldn't be more "ready" for their history-making performance at the 2017 AMAs!
The global superstars will be the first Korean boy band to perform at the American Music Awards on Sunday -- and at their rehearsal in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the guys told ET's Denny Directo why the event is a "dream come true."
"I mean, AMAs, like, we watched the videos on YouTube when we were like 15, 13, so we cannot believe that we have our first time ever U.S. televised debut on the American Music Awards," RM said. "It is going to be, I think, a new opportunity to reach out to the new fans and show them that our music and performances is something [they] can relate to, even if it's in Korean."
"I can't believe it," added Suga.
RM, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday to prepare for their "DNA" performance -- and were greeted by hundreds of fans at LAX airport.
"Our fans, ARMY, I love you," J-Hope said of their warm welcome. Though the group's schedule has been jam-packed with late night show tapings and rehearsals since they touched down, they couldn't be more excited to finally get to the AMAs, and meet some of their musical idols.
"I like Selena Gomez," V confessed, while J-Hope couldn't be more excited to see Imagine Dragons.
"Diana Ross, Khalid," RM added, before Jin gushed about Lady Gaga.
As for their own performance, RM teased that everything is coming together.
"We saw this video that they got for us, like, behind us and it was amazing," he raved. "CG was amazing, so... I think it is up to us."
"[We're] going to do it like we always have been, so we are ready," he insisted.
The American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
