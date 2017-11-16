BTS Reveal What to Expect From Their History-Making AMA Performance (Exclusive)

BTS couldn't be more "ready" for their history-making performance at the 2017 AMAs!

The global superstars will be the first Korean boy band to perform at the American Music Awards on Sunday -- and at their rehearsal in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the guys told ET's Denny Directo why the event is a "dream come true."

"I mean, AMAs, like, we watched the videos on YouTube when we were like 15, 13, so we cannot believe that we have our first time ever U.S. televised debut on the American Music Awards," RM said. "It is going to be, I think, a new opportunity to reach out to the new fans and show them that our music and performances is something [they] can relate to, even if it's in Korean."

"I can't believe it," added Suga.