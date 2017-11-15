BTS Spill Details on Their Upcoming World Tour -- Plus, Will They Ever Record Music in English?
BTS has definitely gone global.
The Korean boy band was greeted by hundreds of fans at LAX airport on Tuesday as they landed in the U.S. ahead of their performance at Sunday's 2017 American Music Awards -- and has plans to take their show on the road to meet even more of America's ARMY.
"Our fans, ARMY, I love you," J-Hope told ET's Denny Directo during an interview at their AMAs rehearsal on Wednesday, as the band opened up about their upcoming 2018 world tour.
"We will visit more cities, and I think we will definitely be like, adding more stages. I don't know the particular time of when we will be coming back [to the U.S.], but it will definitely be doper and bigger," RM revealed. "It's gonna really happen."
"Yeah, of course," J-Hope added of whether he, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V and Suga plan to perform tour dates in Europe and Brazil as well.
"We just finished this tour named Wings, and I think it is going to be like, a new series for the tour, so of course including United States, it'll happen, I think. I hope it will happen everywhere, every continent," RM shared. "We want it too."
Recording music in English might be less of a priority for the group, through they're definitely breaking into the U.S. market.
"We're releasing our new song, 'MIC Drop' remix with Steve Aoki and Desiigner next week. It's going to be like, an English version of something, so I think we will try some versions like that later," RM explained, as the band dished on who they hope to collaborate next.
J-Hope and the guys pressured Jungkook to reveal his love for Justin Bieber, which he confirmed. "Yeah."
V, meanwhile, revealed his desire to work with Daniel Caesar. "I love him," he raved.
As for RM's wishlist? That would be "Sabrina Claudio, Drake and, of course, Migos."
For now, however, the group is focused on their upcoming AMAs performance -- which RM teased they couldn't be more "ready" for.
"We're going to do it like we always have been," he declared.
