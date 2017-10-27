Busy Philipps' Daughter Dressed Up as Her Mom for Halloween -- and It Is Spot On
Not sure what to be this Halloween? How about your mom?
That’s what Busy Philipps’ daughter did, and the result is absolutely adorable.
“I👏🏻Am👏🏻Dead👏🏻. 😂 😂😂😂,” the 38-year old actress captioned a pic of her 9-year-old daughter sporting a boho dress, bold earrings, sunglasses and a cup of iced coffee.
“How funny is Birdie’s costume?” Philipps later asked on her Instagram Story. “She’s making me come to her Halloween carnival at school today, and she’s making me bring her a giant Starbucks, like I always have.”
WATCH: Busy Philipps Drunk Dyes Michelle Williams' Hair Pink Because Friendship Is a Special Thing
“I’m going to start to cry. It’s so sweet,” she continued. “I know she’s making fun of me. I mean, she’s just being silly. She’s not really making fun of me. She’s kind of making fun of me, but she’s just her own person, and I really respect that.”
While Birdie’s costume couldn’t be cooler, Philipps explained that her daughter initially questioned her decision to dress up as her mom, after a classmate called the idea “weird.”
“Birdie was feeling insecure about it, but then yesterday she was like, ‘No, I want to do it. That’s what I want to be,’” she said, before snapping a pic of the matching outfit she wore to pick Birdie up from school.
RELATED: Busy Philipps Releasing Book in 2018: 'I've Been Waiting My Whole Life to Write This'
Philipps, who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Cricket, opened up about raising her kids while speaking with ET in 2015. See her hilarious advice in the video below.