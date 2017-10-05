Busy Philipps Drunk Dyes Michelle Williams' Hair Pink Because Friendship Is a Special Thing -- Watch!

True friends wine and dye!

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams have shown us over and over how much they truly love each other as BFFs, but it wasn't until their hotel room shenanigans at Paris Fashion Week that we got to see how strong their trust in one another is.

On her Instagram Story earlier this week, Philipps' dyed her friend's hair pink, as they both laughed, smiled -- and sipped wine.

You can see the beautiful madness unfold below.