Busy Philipps Reveals She Was Hospitalized: 'Don't Be a Hero, Go to the Doctor'
Busy Philipps had a semi-scary Saturday night.
The 38-year-old actress revealed via Instagram that she spent the night at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for ovarian torsion.
Philipps posted a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed, hooked up to IVs.
"Last night ended super weird," she wrote on Sunday. "But if you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don't be a hero, go to the doctor. Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over -- it's called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I'm OK but sometimes if it doesn't you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary (which actually happened to a really good friend of mine)."
"Anyway, my point of posting this was I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move!" she continued. "It always is! Even if they say you're fine and send you on your way! And a huge thank you to the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"
Earlier in the night, Philipps was celebrating pal Michelle Williams' birthday.
Feel better, Busy!
