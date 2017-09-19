Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian Missing From Remake of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Opening
The Kardashian-Jenner women are going back to basics -- and that includes bedazzled bodysuits!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 23, and in lead up to E!'s special, Kris Jenner and her five daughters recreated the season one opening sequence of the show.
Needless to say, the ladies have come a long way -- and so have their outfits.
The new promo opens with old footage of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, along with the message: "No matter where they go, they never go alone."
Fans then see Kris, 61, in her private helicopter. Up next, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, emerges from a lounge chair by a lavish pool wearing one of her sexy swimsuits.
Then it's 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian's turn to show off one of her workouts in a home gym. The promo then cuts to Kendall Jenner, 21, about to hit the runway. This portion also hilariously features Instagram star Kirby Jenner, who gained fame for photoshopping himself into the model's images.
As for Kylie Jenner, 20, she is seen driving off in a Lamborghini.
The women then all show up to a photo shoot together, but, just like in the original sequence, Kim Kardashian West is nowhere to be found.
The promo then cuts to Kim, 36, being fitted for an epic head-to-toe sparkling sheer jumpsuit. She finally shows up to the photo shoot in the fierce outfit and, of course, jumps in front of her mother and sisters, who are all wearing black.
The humorous take on the original opening sequence is missing two key family members, Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, who went on to film their own reality shows, I Am Cait and Rob and Chyna.
In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, Caitlyn, 67, revealed that she's still estranged from the Kardashians after the release of her biography, Secrets of My Life, was not so well received by her ex-wife, Kris, and her former stepdaughters.
“I went overboard to be nice, to be friendly, to be open, but also tell my story and my side of the story,” she said. “Since the book came out, I’ve never talked to Kris again. Kim, I haven’t talked to in six, nine months, whatever it is.”
As for Rob, 30, he's been focused on being a father to his 10-month-old daughter, Dream.
KUWTK returns for a 14th season on Sunday, Sept. 24 after the anniversary special, and it's not yet known if Caitlyn and/or Rob will return to the series.
In the meantime, here's a look back at the family's decade on television: