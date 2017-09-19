Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian Missing From Remake of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Opening

The Kardashian-Jenner women are going back to basics -- and that includes bedazzled bodysuits!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 23, and in lead up to E!'s special, Kris Jenner and her five daughters recreated the season one opening sequence of the show.

Needless to say, the ladies have come a long way -- and so have their outfits.