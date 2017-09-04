Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Hasn't Spoken to Kim Kardashian or Kris Jenner in Months
Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her estranged relationship with the Kardashian family.
The former Olympian didn't receive positive feedback from the reality stars after the release of her biography, Secrets of My Life, earlier this year, where she talked about her marriage to Kris Jenner. Upon reading the book, Kris claimed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Caitlyn's stories about her were "all made up."
The 67-year-old I Am Cait star appeared on Monday's Good Morning Britain, where she revealed that she has yet to speak with her ex-wife or her daughter, Kim Kardashian West.
“I went overboard to be nice, to be friendly, to be open, but also tell my story and my side of the story,” she said. “Since the book came out, I’ve never talked to Kris again. Kim, I haven’t talked to in six, nine months, whatever it is.”
Caitlyn insisted that she's still proud of her book, but “unfortunately, the Kardashians, and particularly Kris, didn’t react that way.”
Caitlyn went on to talk about how much Kim means to her. “I love Kim. She’s a great person,” she said of her former step-daughter. “I have such respect for her as a mother, as a businessperson, but like Kris, she is very opinionated, but that’s OK. I love that about her."
Caitlyn added, "It’s unfortunate, because actually Kim was the first one I talked to about this issue. She was very straightforward with me. She’s been very, very good on it. It’s a big loss in my life, not having her there anymore. To me, I mean, that’s sad."
"I love all my children. I raised them," the parent of five noted. "I spent 20, almost 25 years of my life with all these kids."
In June, Kim appeared on The View and addressed her family's animosity towards Caitlyn. "In our family, we are always so close and stick through everything, so everything is definitely going to be fine," she said when asked about Caitlyn's biography. "Maybe their stories are different, maybe their accounts are different, but when all of us were there witnessing some things, and seeing things really different, it was just a little surprising."
That being said, Kim still has a lot of love for her former step-parent. "To say I don't have a relationship... she'll always be a part of me," the mother of two continued. "Have I talked to her in the last couple months? No."