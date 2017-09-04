Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Hasn't Spoken to Kim Kardashian or Kris Jenner in Months

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her estranged relationship with the Kardashian family.

The former Olympian didn't receive positive feedback from the reality stars after the release of her biography, Secrets of My Life, earlier this year, where she talked about her marriage to Kris Jenner. Upon reading the book, Kris claimed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Caitlyn's stories about her were "all made up."

The 67-year-old I Am Cait star appeared on Monday's Good Morning Britain, where she revealed that she has yet to speak with her ex-wife or her daughter, Kim Kardashian West.