Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Spoken to Kim Kardashian in a Year: 'It Really Hurt'
Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian West may have been civil with one another at Kendall Jenner's birthday party last week, but according to Caitlyn, they're not on speaking terms.
The I Am Cait star spoke to students at Cambridge Union in England on Monday, where amid discussing her 2015 transition and its aftermath, she revealed that she and Kim haven't spoken in "a year."
“It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side," Caitlyn said. "To be honest, I don't talk to them anymore. Kim, I haven't talked to in a year."
"They don't want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly," she continued. "It's devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt."
RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Struts Down the Beach in Low-Cut Bathing Suit as Her 'Authentic Self'
Caitlyn's crumbling relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner and the Kardashian kids was featured last season onKeeping Up With the Kardashians. Caitlyn's memoir, Secrets of My Life, alleged that Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis and plans to transition than she admitted.
“In the book, I express some opinions and got shut down. It was not about the Kardashians. They were only mentioned on 20 pages. They made it more about them on television. The book was about my life," Caitlyn said. "That’s caused a lot of the separation between us."
See more in the video below.