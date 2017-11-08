Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Spoken to Kim Kardashian in a Year: 'It Really Hurt'

Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian West may have been civil with one another at Kendall Jenner's birthday party last week, but according to Caitlyn, they're not on speaking terms.

The I Am Cait star spoke to students at Cambridge Union in England on Monday, where amid discussing her 2015 transition and its aftermath, she revealed that she and Kim haven't spoken in "a year."

“It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side," Caitlyn said. "To be honest, I don't talk to them anymore. Kim, I haven't talked to in a year."

"They don't want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly," she continued. "It's devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt."