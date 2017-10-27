Caitlyn Jenner Struts Down the Beach in Low-Cut Bathing Suit as Her 'Authentic Self'
Caitlyn Jenner is living out her fantasy.
The former I Am Cait star took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself walking along the beach in a low-cut, V-neck one-piece bathing suit as her “authentic self.”
“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…” Jenner captioned the video of herself yelling, “Free!”
Jenner, who turns 68 on Saturday, shared her insecurities about wearing a bathing suit on I Am Cait in 2015, revealing that swimwear made her feel “exposed.”
“Putting on a bathing suit represents a lot to me. I am about as nervous as I can possibly be right now,” she said before facing her fears and stepping out in a white one-piece.
“It was very nerve-racking, but it felt very freeing,” Jenner recalled.
