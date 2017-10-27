Caitlyn Jenner Struts Down the Beach in Low-Cut Bathing Suit as Her 'Authentic Self'

Caitlyn Jenner is living out her fantasy.

The former I Am Cait star took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself walking along the beach in a low-cut, V-neck one-piece bathing suit as her “authentic self.”

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…” Jenner captioned the video of herself yelling, “Free!”