Caitlyn Jenner Struts Down the Beach in Low-Cut Bathing Suit as Her 'Authentic Self'

Caitlyn Jenner is living out her fantasy. 

The former I Am Cait star took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself walking along the beach in a low-cut, V-neck one-piece bathing suit as her “authentic self.” 

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…” Jenner captioned the video of herself yelling, “Free!”

Jenner, who turns 68 on Saturday, shared her insecurities about wearing a bathing suit on I Am Cait in 2015, revealing that swimwear made her feel “exposed.” 

“Putting on a bathing suit represents a lot to me. I am about as nervous as I can possibly be right now,” she said before facing her fears and stepping out in a white one-piece.

“It was very nerve-racking, but it felt very freeing,” Jenner recalled. 

