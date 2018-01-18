Caitlyn Jenner 'Wasn't Happy at First' About Kylie Jenner Becoming a Young Mom, Source Says (Exclusive)

Not everyone in Kylie Jenner's family was thrilled to hear that she is pregnant.

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner brood tells ET that Caitlyn Jenner "wasn't happy at first about Kylie becoming a young mother." The source adds that Caitlyn is also "hesitant" about her daughter's boyfriend, Travis Scott.

As for Kylie, the source says she "wasn’t happy about how Caitlyn responded."

That being said, the 20-year-old reality star still maintains a relationship with the 68-year-old former Olympian, who understands that Kylie is an adult and can make her own decisions.

While Caitlyn may have been apprehensive about her daughter becoming a young mom, Kylie has said in the past that this is what she has always wanted. In a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie asks Caitlyn, "What do you feel like is a good age to have kids?"

Answering her own question, Kylie says 25 while Caitlyn says 30.

"I feel like 30 is too late," the youngest Jenner sister touts. "Every psychic said I'm only gonna have two kids."

In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, when Kylie was just 17, she also shared that she wanted to be a young mom, noting that she hoped to have children before she was 27.

"When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls," Kylie told the magazine. "Ten years from now -- in 2025 -- I hope I have a kid."

