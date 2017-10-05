Cam Newton Apologizes for Controversial Remarks to Female Reporter: 'My Word Choice Was Extremely Degrading'

Cam Newton is breaking his silence after he made headlines with his remarks to a female reporter during a press conference on Wednesday.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize for the "degrading and disrespectful" word choices he made the previous day when speaking to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," Newton said. "And to be honest, that was not my intention. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you."

"I'm a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others," he continued. "And I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable."