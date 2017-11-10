Camila Alves Gushes About Husband Matthew McConaughey in Belated Birthday Post: 'Te Amo'

Days after his birthday, Matthew McConaughey continues to be showered with love.

Camila Alves shared a sweet and silly Instagram post dedicated to her husband, who turned 48 on Nov. 4.

"I know I am so late for this post, but I have been enjoying quiet time with my family, and celebrating the most special person I know," Alves gushed on Thursday. "Happy birthday to my love! To many more, over and over again!!!!! Words cannot describe! Here is to celebrating the man you get me to wake up with every day! Te amo! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚 #soundon #womenoftoday."

The slideshow includes family pictures, as well as McConaughey shirtless and stills from his various roles.