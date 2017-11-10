Camila Alves Gushes About Husband Matthew McConaughey in Belated Birthday Post: 'Te Amo'
Days after his birthday, Matthew McConaughey continues to be showered with love.
Camila Alves shared a sweet and silly Instagram post dedicated to her husband, who turned 48 on Nov. 4.
"I know I am so late for this post, but I have been enjoying quiet time with my family, and celebrating the most special person I know," Alves gushed on Thursday. "Happy birthday to my love! To many more, over and over again!!!!! Words cannot describe! Here is to celebrating the man you get me to wake up with every day! Te amo! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚 #soundon #womenoftoday."
The slideshow includes family pictures, as well as McConaughey shirtless and stills from his various roles.
The Oscar winner spent his birthday delivering free frozen turkeys to residents of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
"Thanksgiving, gratitude, we believe in our family that the more you're thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you're gonna create in your life to be thankful for," the actor told volunteers in a video posted to his Facebook page. "I think it's kinda scientific and here's kind of living proof of it right here this morning."
ET caught up with Alves earlier this year and she opened up about balancing her career and family life.
"I like to keep my priorities straight every day. My priorities are my family, my kids, my husband and my home. And the list goes down from there," Alves expressed.
