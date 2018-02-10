Camila Cabello Cuddles Up With Dating Expert Matthew Hussey in Cabo -- See the Pic!

Camila Cabello got cozy with a cutie!

The 20-year-old "Havana" singer was spotted cuddling up with life coach Matthew Hussey while frolicking on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday.

Cabello wore a black bikini, a multi-colored cover-up and sunhat and was all smiles as the 30-year-old British dating expert and author, who was dressed in a grey-and-white striped shirt and navy shorts, hugged her from behind.

The former Fifth Harmony member has been mum about her previous relationships, though in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 last month she revealed that there might be someone special in her life.

"Well, I just wrote, I can't say your name without smiling," Cabello coyly shared before Lowe asked, "Someone special in your life, Camila?"

She smiled and replied, "Maybe."

Additionally, last month, the singer also opened up to The EDIT about why she decided to leave Fifth Harmony and explained how being in a girl group brought "out this healthy competition."

"You never want to be the one that sucks," she stated.

