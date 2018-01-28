Camila Cabello Honors Dreamers With Touching GRAMMYs Speech on Immigration

Camila Cabello has a message for the Dreamers.

The 20-year-old singer took the stage after her moving performance of "Praying" with Kesha at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards to share a touching message of her own. Cabello, who introduced U2's performance overlooking the Statue of Liberty, opened up about emigrating from Cuba and the sacrifices her parents made to give her the American dream.

"Tonight, in this room full of music's dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream," Cabello began, as the room erupted in applause. "I'm here on this stage tonight because just like the dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up, and honestly, no part of my journey is any different than theirs."

"I'm a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in Eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the GRAMMY stage in New York City. All I know is, just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for," she continued, before announcing U2's Hudson River performance.

"Tonight, it is my great honor to introduce one of the greatest bands in music history, U2. This band from Ireland first rocked the GRAMMY boat when they won their first four awards 30 years ago for Joshua Tree, an album that explored their own powerful connection with the American dream," she said. "Forty-six GRAMMY nominations and 22 awards later, they extend their stunning GRAMMY legacy tonight by celebrating in New York City and the promise that has drawn generations of immigrants here from around the world."

The 2018 GRAMMYs was full of powerful moments, starting with Kendrick Lamar's epic opening number. Watch below.

