Camila Cabello Is Red Hot in Telenovela-Inspired Music Video for 'Havana' -- Watch!
Camila Cabello is muy caliente!
The 20-year-old singer dropped the telenovela-inspired music video for her latest single, "Havana," on Tuesday.
Throughout the clip, the former Fifth Harmony member plays a variety of characters, beginning with a telenovela star dressed in a glamorous bright yellow gown who finds her boyfriend in bed with her best friend and the maid.
Cabello also plays Karla, a young girl watching the over-the-top telenovela and whose feisty grandmother hilariously urges her to go out with her sister and live her life. After staying home with her abuela, she decides to go out and watch a movie, which stars Cabello in her third role.
RELATED: Fifth Harmony Address Accusations of Throwing Shade at Camila Cabello During VMAs
In the film, Cabello, wearing a red hot flapper dress, shows off her moves on the dance floor and reunites with a lover. Check out how the story ends, below.
The six-minute short film, directed by Dave Meyers, co-stars Young Thug, Lele Pons, LeJuan James and Noah Centineo and features a title card that reads, "This is dedicated to the dreamers."
RELATED: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and More to Headline iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017
"Havana" appears on Cabello's upcoming solo debut, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, to be released later this year.
For more on Cabello and her new music, watch below!