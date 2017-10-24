Camila Cabello Is Red Hot in Telenovela-Inspired Music Video for 'Havana' -- Watch!

Camila Cabello is muy caliente!

The 20-year-old singer dropped the telenovela-inspired music video for her latest single, "Havana," on Tuesday.

Throughout the clip, the former Fifth Harmony member plays a variety of characters, beginning with a telenovela star dressed in a glamorous bright yellow gown who finds her boyfriend in bed with her best friend and the maid.

Cabello also plays Karla, a young girl watching the over-the-top telenovela and whose feisty grandmother hilariously urges her to go out with her sister and live her life. After staying home with her abuela, she decides to go out and watch a movie, which stars Cabello in her third role.