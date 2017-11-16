Camila Cabello Rocks Two Flirty Ensembles at Pre-Latin GRAMMY Events -- See the Looks!

Camila Cabello's fashion was on-point at the pre-Latin GRAMMY Awards celebrations.

The 20-year-old singer looked princess-like at the 2017 Person of the Year Gala honoring Alejandro Sanz at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 15.

For the red carpet event, Cabello donned a whimsical coral-pink Monique Lhuillier Resort 2018 gown, which featured a tulle neckline with floral embroidery.

She styled the sweet look with Spallanzani earrings, a topknot, fresh makeup and a glossy lip.