Camille Grammer Is Engaged! 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Alum Set to Marry David C. Meyer
Camille Grammer is getting a ring on it!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer, a source confirms to ET. According to the source, Meyer popped the question last week.
Grammer certainly got the wedding bell rumors ringing over Halloween weekend when she shared a picture with her beau on Instagram, rocking what looked to be a seriously blinged-out engagement ring.
Grammer was married to Frasier star Kelsey Grammer from 1997 until 2011.
In March, Grammer was already smitten by her new love, telling ET in an interview how well things were going.
“There is a man on my arm,” she revealed. “It’s a great thing … It’s going really well. I’m really happy.”
Congrats, Camille!
