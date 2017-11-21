Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Her Biggest Fashion Regrets (Exclusive)
Candace Cameron has been walking red carpets for three decades -- and while she's a style star now, she admittedly didn't always hit the mark.
ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the 41-year-old actress last week, where she opened up about her new book, Staying Stylish: Cultivating a Confident Look, Style, and Attitude, and relived a few of her fashion missteps.
"What you see is what you get. I've always been that way," Bure explained. "I think it's been fun for people and fans who literally have seen me since I was 10 years old into my 40s now, and the transitions I've made as a young child and a teenager and now a working mom."
"I always love sharing my secrets, the tips, the tricks that have helped me over the years," she continued. "It's like the girls club. You know, we have to help each other out. That's why I wrote the book. I wanted it accessible to everyone."
Bure, who admitted to sometimes feeling the pressure hanging out with her fashionista Full House co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen back in the day, says her signature style is actually pretty casual.
"I'm a California girl through and through, born and raised in L.A., so my signature style is jeans, a great pair of boots and a great T-shirt," she revealed. "I'm pretty casual, but I like to be put together."
And while the actress couldn't be more excited about the resurgence of high waisted jeans, other trends hold some not-so-great memories. See which look Bure wishes "would disappear off the internet" in the video player above.
Staying Stylish: Cultivating a Confident Look, Style, and Attitude is available online and in bookstores now.
See more on Bure in the video below.
