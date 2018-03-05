Candace Cameron Bure Talks 'Fuller House' Creator's Firing Amid Claims of Inappropriate Behavior (Exclusive)

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about the dismissal of Fuller House creator and showrunner Jeff Franklin.

Franklin was let go from his deal at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV, the studio that produces Fuller House, following reports of complaints alleging inappropriate behavior in the writers' room and on set, first reported by Variety. A rep for WBTV told ET of Franklin's ouster in February: "We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House.”

"Jeff is a dear friend and he's been a wonderful showrunner and he will be sorely missed from all of us," Bure told ET's Nischelle Turner at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party on Sunday. "But the show must go on. We'll do that and we hope that we will have a great season."

Netflix renewed Fuller House, the sequel series to the beloved family-friendly sitcom Full House,for a fourth season in January. The third season ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, with Kimmy successfully becoming Stephanie and Jimmy's surrogate, and Danny, Jesse, Becky and Joey moving back to San Francisco.

"I can't even believe it, but we'll start production pretty soon," Bure confirmed. "I don't know when it's going to air, probably the end of the year, but we're just working away."

The 41-year-old actress and mother of three admitted she needs to touch base with her Fuller House pal, John Stamos, who is expecting his first child with wife Caitlin McHugh.

"I haven't even seen him. I haven't talked to him. I probably will in a few weeks though, but I need to get the scoop. You probably know more about him than I do!" she confessed.

