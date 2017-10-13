Candace Cameron Bure’s 7 Most Realistic, Down-to-Earth Beauty Tips

Bure writes, “If I want to live a long and fulfilling life with my husband and kids, then I have to focus on my health and make it a priority.”

Bure gives numerous exercise tips for how to stay in shape and live that healthy life. From reverse lunges and shoulder presses, to push ups and planks, the key is to stick with it even if you only have a few minutes during your busy day.

“I always try to fit in some kind of workout every day. Sometimes I will have a full hour to do the exercises alone or with a trainer. Sometimes I have only 10 minutes. With exercise every little bit helps,” she shares.

If you have a tendency to get bored with your own routine, fear not -- Bure’s tip is to add playful elements to your workouts. She writes: “Whether if its ‘dancing it out,' rocking a cartwheel or kicking up a handstand, finding movements that make your soul sing makes every workout more fun.”