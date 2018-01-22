Candice Swanepoel Reveals Gender of Baby No. 2 in Sweet Instagram Video
Another baby boy on the way!
Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the sex of her second child with a heartwarming video.
The adorable clip showed her 1-year-old son, Anaca, planting a sweet kiss on her bulging belly as she enjoyed laying out in the sun.
“My boys 💙👦👦💙,” the 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model captioned the cute video.
The Brazilian beauty and her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, announced the pregnancy December with Swanepoel sharing a stunning maternity shot, captioned, “Christmas came early,” on Instagram.
The news came just weeks after Swanepoel walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China while pregnant.
She later opened up to ET about being a working mom, saying, “It's just about balancing and preparation; obviously I miss him when I travel away from him," she said, referring to little Anaca.
