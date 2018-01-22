Candice Swanepoel Reveals Gender of Baby No. 2 in Sweet Instagram Video

Another baby boy on the way!

Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the sex of her second child with a heartwarming video.

The adorable clip showed her 1-year-old son, Anaca, planting a sweet kiss on her bulging belly as she enjoyed laying out in the sun.

“My boys 💙👦👦💙,” the 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model captioned the cute video.

The Brazilian beauty and her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, announced the pregnancy December with Swanepoel sharing a stunning maternity shot, captioned, “Christmas came early,” on Instagram.

My boys 💙👦👦💙 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 20, 2018 at 3:06pm PST

🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼#2 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

The news came just weeks after Swanepoel walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China while pregnant.

She later opened up to ET about being a working mom, saying, “It's just about balancing and preparation; obviously I miss him when I travel away from him," she said, referring to little Anaca.

See more on the model below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Baby Bump in Tiny Bikini With Model Pal Doutzen Kroes

NEWS: Candice Swanepoel is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 -- See Her Adorable Baby Bump!

NEWS: Candice Swanepoel Returns to Victoria's Secret in Sheer Thong Bodysuit After Giving Birth

Related Gallery