Cara Delevingne Describes Alleged Sexual Harassment by Harvey Weinstein, Claims He Tried to Kiss Her

"I stopped him and managed to get out of the room," Delevingne claims. "I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened."

"Since then, I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part," she says of her role in Tulip Fever, which filmed in 2014 but was released last month. "I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear."

Delevingne followed up with another Instagram post minutes later, writing, "I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault, and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth."

"I am relieved to be able to share this....I actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak....this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers," she continues. "As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem."

