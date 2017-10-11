Cara Delevingne Describes Alleged Sexual Harassment by Harvey Weinstein, Claims He Tried to Kiss Her
Cara Delevingne is revealing her own experience with Harvey Weinstein.
The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday with allegations that Weinstein had sexually harassed her on two different occasions.
According to Delevingne, she first heard from Weinstein in her early years as an actress. "I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media," she claims, calling their talk "odd and uncomfortable. "I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood."
Delevingne, who has publicly addressed her sexuality, says her next encounter with Weinstein occurred "a year or two later," when she met up with the producer and a director of an upcoming film in a hotel lobby.
"The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone, he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature," she alleges. "He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room."
"At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way, hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived, I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe," Delevingne says, claiming: "He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....I was so nervous."
After singing, Delevingne says she told Weinstein that she had to leave, alleging that he then "walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips."
"I stopped him and managed to get out of the room," Delevingne claims. "I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened."
"Since then, I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part," she says of her role in Tulip Fever, which filmed in 2014 but was released last month. "I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear."
Delevingne followed up with another Instagram post minutes later, writing, "I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault, and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth."
"I am relieved to be able to share this....I actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak....this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers," she continues. "As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem."
ET has reached out to Delevingne's rep for comment.
Delevingne is the latest in a string of Hollywood actresses alleging that Weinstein had sexually harassed them, following The New York Times' initial article last Thursday, which accused the producer of sexual misconduct for three decades.
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
On Tuesday, Weinstein's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, issued a statement after The New Yorker published an article that includes allegations made by Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Asia Argento and others.
“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement reads. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”
