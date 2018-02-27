Cara Delevingne Leads the Pack of Stylish Celebs Sitting Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday and a slew of Hollywood's finest stepped out for the hottest shows of the season.

Cara Delevingne sat front and center at the Christian Dior fall/winter showcase. The model-turned-actress arrived wearing dark trousers with a matching blazer, a black bandeau and white Dior underwear peaking out.



The Suicide Squad star paired the ensemble with a black-and-white checkered coat, black suede boots and a newsboy cap. Her beauty look was simple with nude gloss and shimmery eyeshadow, but her winged eye-liner, filled in brows and long lashes still brought out her baby blues.

Also in attendance, and equally as fashionable, was Zoey Deutch in an elegant red, long-sleeved flowy gown with a thin black belt cinching her waist. Her newly dyed red locks were in a messy updo and her makeup consisted of soft reddish eyeshadow and a matching lip.

Another star-studded fashion show was Saint Laurent's fall/winter collection. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrived in a floral long-sleeved shirt tucked into leather shorts, which she paired with black knee-high boots, while Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz showed off some skin in a white lacey bralette with sleeves, black jeans and platform boots.

Kate Moss also sat front row next to actor Vincent Gallo. The iconic model was sophistically dressed in a black-and-gold animal print mini, black blazer and sheer tights.

Meanwhile, model-of-the-moment Kaia Gerber strutted her stuff on the runway. She dominated the YSL catwalk in an elaborate mini LBD and a black sequined long-sleeved dress that featured a bold red floral print.

No doubt we'll be seeing more of this 16-year-old stunner, as well as plenty of Gigi and Bella Hadid, on the runways this week.

