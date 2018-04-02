Cardi B and Fiancé Offset Pack on the PDA in NSFW 'Bartier Cardi' Video -- Watch!

Cardi B is getting hot and heavy with her fiancé, Offset!

The pair pack on the PDA in the new video for the young rapper’s latest single, “Bartier Cardi.”

The raunchy clip dropped during VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta premiere on Monday night, and love was definitely a theme as the couple got it on in the back of a car.

The video also featured plenty of male eye candy, with topless dudes in tight silver shorts showing off their gleaming torsos while staring down the lens in a dark and steamy passageway.

The singer also donned a giant pink and green fur then plopped her sexy self onto the hood of a Lyft, seductively wiping away raindrops from the windscreen.

Warning: NSFW language and content ahead.

The video comes just weeks after the 25-year-old star defended Offset against cheating allegations.

“It's not right, what he f**king did, but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel," she told the April issue of Cosmopolitan.

Her latest single, “Be Careful,” centers on the topic of cheating.

The iHeart Radio Music Award winner’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, will be released on Friday.

See more on the teen icon below.

