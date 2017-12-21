Cardi B Charms Jimmy Fallon During Her Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Appearance

Jimmy Fallon was left speechless when Cardi B joined him on Wednesday's The Tonight Show.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, wore a festive all-green outfit and amused the late-night host with her sound effects, shimmies and stories about the origins of her name and her recent engagement to Migos' Offset.

"My name comes from...my sister's name is Hennessy. ...So, everybody used to call be Bacardi. So, I always call myself Bacardi, right?" she explained. "Then it was my Instagram name -- like Bacardi, Bacardi B -- but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted. I think it was Bacardi that had something to do with it, so I just shortened it to Cardi B."

Cardi B also got a laugh out of Fallon after she explained why she's not getting any Christmas presents for adults this year and repeatedly exclaimed, "Okurrrrr!"

"Once you start making money, everybody wants you to be their kids' godmother!" she quipped.

She later showed off her massive engagement ring from Offset and warned, "Don't get too close because I didn't put no lotion on my hand!"

Cardi B, 25, admitted that she was caught off guard by the proposal, which took place during a concert in October. "I mean, he always used to tell me, 'I'm going to marry you. I'm going to marry you.' And it's just like, 'Mmm. It's the right thing to do,'" she said. "But I knew he was going to give me a very expensive gift because he wasn't there for my birthday, but I thought he was going to give me a watch or something. He just went out of his way, okurrrrr!"

As for her recent GRAMMY nomination, she admitted, "I am nervous. You want to know something? I already feel like a winner, you know what I'm saying? Because it's like, 'I never thought…me?' Like, I already won. What's good?"

