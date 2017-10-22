Cardi B Claims She Was Kicked Out of New York Hotel by 'Racist' Cops, Denies Smoking Weed in Instagram Videos



"If you know me, I don't even talk about smoking weed because everybody knows that I do not smoke weed. I get very paranoid," she continued. "And none of my team members smoke weed… we could all get drug tests. Nobody smokes."

The rapper, who said she's been very sick for several days and almost wasn't able to play her concert on Saturday, claimed she hasn't smoked in years

"The last time I smoked weed, I was 21," the 25-year-old performer said. "I tried to take a pull when I was around 23, and I was so paranoid I was freaking out. I don't like it. That's just not my choice of s**t. I drink a lot of beer and when I get real freaky I'll take some pills, other than that, that's just not my style."