Cardi B Confident She'll Win Big at 2018 GRAMMYs: It's All About 'Me!'

Cardi B is letting her competitors know that "it ain't safe" to be nominated against her!



Ahead of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, the "Bartier Cardi" singer walked the red carpet at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration in Association with V Magazine in New York City on Thursday, where she was asked what she's looking most forward to when music's biggest night kicks off live from Madison Square Garden on Sunday.



"What I am most excited to see on the GRAMMYs Sunday is just, like, me hopefully winning an award," the 25-year-old rapper, chic in a sexy strapless dress with matching stilettos, epically responded. "Like, what else?"



"That's all I think about, to be honest," she confessed. "I don't think about nobody else but me... or the Migos winning."

It will certainly be a big night for the Bronx native, as she's nominated in two categories: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Bodak Yellow." In the rap performance category, she's up against Big Sean, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Migos, the hip-hop trio that her fiancé, Offset, is in with Quavo and Takeoff. She'll also go head to head with JAY-Z and Lamar for best rap song, along with Rapsody and Danger Mouse.



Later in the night, Cardi B will be taking the stage with Bruno Mars. The two are expected to perform their retro-flavored remixed version of "Finesse," and if the music video is any indication of what they'll do Sunday night, get ready to feel all types of nostalgia!



That's exactly how Cardi B was feeling at the pre-Grammy party when she met two of her idols, Missy Elliott and Ciara. She especially couldn't keep her cool while rubbing elbows with the "Get Ur Freak On" rapper.



In a video later shared to her Instagram, Cardi B screams, "I met Missy Elliott! I met Missy Elliott! B***h, I'm hype. I don't give a f**k."

She also posted a picture with Ciara, captioning it, "The sweetest person I ever met. @ciara... sooo beautiful."

The GRAMMY Awards air live from Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS. As we patiently wait to see if Cardi B will, in fact, secure her first (and maybe second!) GRAMMY, watch the video below to hear more on the rumored collaboration she has in the works with DJ Khaled and Jennifer Lopez.



