Cardi B is a Cover Girl, Says She Was a 'Little Bit Happier' Before Fame

Following her debut appearance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday, the 25-year-old rapper is making headlines again, appearing on one of two covers for the new CR Fashion Book Issue 12.

Petra Collins/CR Fashion Book

Photographed by Petra Collins, Cardi B slayed her first-ever fashion editorial photo shoot, rocking a black bodysuit by Alexandre Vauthier, who dressed stars like Rihanna and Hailee Steinfeld for music's biggest night. The sexy one-piece was styled with Gianvito Rossi shoes, and a fresh acrylic manicure by Mei Kawajir.

The "Bartier Cardi" singer was interviewed by Zendaya for the outlet, where she opened up about the highs and lows of fame.



"Well, one positive thing [about fame] is that, my family, whatever they want, they get," she explains. "Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don't have to worry so much about my future."

Petra Collins/CR Fashion Book

She admits, however, that even though she's happy, she was "a little bit happier" two or three years ago when she had less money.



"I had less people who had opinions about my life," she says. "I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don't even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."



Luckily, she has the right people by her side. Cardi B credits her family for their constant support, and is looking forward to hopefully starting her own family someday. The Bronx, New York, native is currently engaged to Offset from the hip-hop trio Migos.



"My real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die," she reveals. "Then be able pass it on to my children."



To read the full interview, visit crfashionbook.com to pre-order CR Fashion Book Issue 12 and be among the first to receive it when it ships in March.



Ahead of the GRAMMYs, ET caught up with Cardi B on the red carpet at the Clive Davis Gala, where she explained why she's the "Vice President" of Beyonce's fan club.



Watch the video below to hear what she had to say!



