Cardi B Cries Tears of Joy After Knocking Taylor Swift Off the Top of the Charts -- Watch!

There's a lot of history being made on the charts this week!

Taylor Swift's reign atop the Billboard 100 chart ended this week, as "Look What You Made Me Do" was dethroned by rapper Cardi B's infectious trap hit, "Bodak Yellow," making the 24-year-old songwriter the first unaccompanied female hip-hop artist to top the chart since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

Cardi got emotional in a video shared to Instagram thanking her fans and artists who congratulated her, captioning, "THANK YOU THANK THANK YOU ,I haven’t even showered son with all the running around😩😩😩😩I loveee you all each and everybody contributed for this .Ya made it happen for me !!!!! The number 1 WAY!!"



(WARNING: NSFW language in her post).