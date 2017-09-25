Cardi B Cries Tears of Joy After Knocking Taylor Swift Off the Top of the Charts -- Watch!
There's a lot of history being made on the charts this week!
Taylor Swift's reign atop the Billboard 100 chart ended this week, as "Look What You Made Me Do" was dethroned by rapper Cardi B's infectious trap hit, "Bodak Yellow," making the 24-year-old songwriter the first unaccompanied female hip-hop artist to top the chart since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with "Doo Wop (That Thing)."
Cardi got emotional in a video shared to Instagram thanking her fans and artists who congratulated her, captioning, "THANK YOU THANK THANK YOU ,I haven’t even showered son with all the running around😩😩😩😩I loveee you all each and everybody contributed for this .Ya made it happen for me !!!!! The number 1 WAY!!"
(WARNING: NSFW language in her post).
Cardi's fellow rapper, Missy Elliott took to Twitter to congratulate her on her achievement, writing, "Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge May u have continued blessings."
Nicki Minaj also tweeted out in support, writing, "Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it @iamcardib."
Congratulations, Cardi!
In addition to her achievement, K-Pop sensation BTS also have some celebrating to do this week. The boy band's album, Love Yourself: Her, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart, making them the first K-pop group ever to crack the top 10.
"We did it !! Just heard it from studio thank you soooo much for everything aRMy XD," the band tweeted in reaction to the news. "And teamwork makes the dream work."
It seems another round of congrats are in order for Rap Monster and all seven BTS boys!
