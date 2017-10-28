Cardi B Is Engaged to Migos' Offset -- See Her Incredible Ring!
Cardi B is engaged!
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper said “Yes” to Migos’ Offset when he popped the question in front of a crowd of nearly 20,000 during their Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia on Friday.
Cardi was clearly stunned by the proposal, jumping around the stage before giving her fiance a big hug.
“Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much,” she later wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me.”
“Your [sic] such a amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented,” she continued. “I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️.”
“I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream,” she captioned a video of her ring. “Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me.”
Cardi and Offset have been reportedly dating since earlier this year. See more on the 25-year-old rapper's incredible year in the video below.