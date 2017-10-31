Cardi B Goes Full Cruella De Vil (With a Dalmatian!) Following Her Engagement News: Pics!

She makes puppy moves! Cardi B has a hit song, just got engaged, and on Monday night she shut down the Halloween costume game.

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper attended Bacardi’s “Dress to Be Free” event at the House of Yes in NYC.

For the Halloween event, the chart topper embraced her inner Cruella de Vil in a beaded black top and velvet pants with a gigantic black and white fur coat. She paired the look with elbow-length red gloves and wore a half-white, half-black wig.