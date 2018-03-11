Cardi B Is Queen of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards -- Check Out Her 7 Best Moments!

It’s Cardi B’s world, and we’re all just living in it!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was the undisputed queen of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday as she performed, took home some big awards and got the crowd on its feet with a hilariously candid acceptance speech. Check out some of Cardi’s best moments below!

1. Opening Act

Cardi opened the awards show in epic fashion with a medley of her hits -- including “Bartier Cardi,” “Bodak Yellow,” “No Limit” and her verses from Migos’ “Motor Sport” and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix -- all while rocking a futuristic-looking black leather jacket with spiked sleeves and a black tulle skirt.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

2. Drippin’ in Success

The 25-year-old rapper took home two awards at Sunday’s show, winning the trophies for Best New Artist and Best New Hip-Hop Artist. Even more impressive? She was the only female nominee in both categories.

3. The Honest Truth

The Love & Hip Hop alum thanked her team and her "man," fiance Offset, as she took the stage in a ruffled maroon Christian Siriano gown to accept her Best New Artist honor -- before praising her loyal “Bardi Gang.”

"I want to thank my fans because even when I'm wrong, they be like, ‘She's still right,’" she raved.

4. Thank You, Haters

She also gave an epic nod to those who don’t count themselves among her fan club.

"I want to thank my haters, too,” Cardi announced with her signature laugh. “Because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it. But it benefits me!”

5. The Big Announcement

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper had the crowd on its feet during her performance and her wins. But perhaps the biggest cheer of the night came when she announced that her debut album will be dropping in April!

“Yes, sir. April,” she told the crowd. “Stay tuned motherf***ers, owwww!"

6. The Stars Are Not Blind

Cardi even got an impromptu shout out from Paris Hilton, who was caught on camera mouthing “I love her,” during the rapper’s acceptance speech.

PARIS HILTON MOUTHING “I LOVE HER” WHILE CARDI IS GIVING HER SPEECH. LEGENDS SUPPORTING LEGENDS. pic.twitter.com/6mm1sChkMc — David Palacios 🔥 (@itsdavidbish) March 12, 2018

From one totally quotable queen to another, we love it all!

7. Selfie Star

And Hilton wasn’t the only attendee trying to get a moment with the outspoken rapper! G-Eazy joined her on stage, Chance the Rapper sat next to her for part of the show and This Is Us star Eris Baker even approached Cardi for a selfie!

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment

Check out more from the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

PICS: Cardi B Screams Retro Glamour on 'New York Times Magazine' Cover

WATCH: Cardi B Gets Candid About Her Decision to Stay With Fiancé Offset Amid Cheating Allegations

RELATED: Cardi B's Best GRAMMYs Moments: Performing With Bruno Mars, Meeting JAY-Z and a Letter From Bono

Related Gallery