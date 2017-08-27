Cardi B Narrowly Avoids a Wardrobe Malfunction While Introducing Demi Lovato at the VMAs
Cardi B’s dress almost made a money move!
The reality star and hip-hop artist introduced Demi Lovato’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, but her dress almost had other ideas!
Cardi narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction while shouting out Lovato, who performed her new single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” and sending some extra love to embattled NFL quarterback Calin Kaepernick.
“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel for us, we gon be standing with you, baby,” she added.
The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star was on the VMAs radar all night, after performing her hit “Bodak Yellow” during the pre-show and presenting fans with a perfectly gif-able reaction to Ed Sheeran’s duet with Lil Uzi Vert at the top of the show.
She even took a hilarious moment to laugh off rumors that she is engaged to Migos’ Offset while chatting with Charlamagne tha God before the awards show.
